Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Position Boosted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Searle & CO. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROK. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

NYSE ROK opened at $318.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $667,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $2,634,322.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,364 shares of company stock worth $7,004,148. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

