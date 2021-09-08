Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ROLLS ROYCE, a world-leading provider of power systems and services for use on land, at sea and in the air, operates in four global markets – civil aerospace, defence aerospace, marine and energy. It continues to invest in core technologies, products, people and capabilities with the objective of broadening and strengthening the product portfolio, improving efficiency and enhancing the environmental performance of its products. These investments create high barriers to entry. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

RYCEY stock opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,907,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.82% of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc worth $22,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

