Roth CH Acquisition IV Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 15th (NASDAQ:ROCGU)

Roth CH Acquisition IV’s (NASDAQ:ROCGU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth CH Acquisition IV had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on August 6th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Roth CH Acquisition IV stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.12.

