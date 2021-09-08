Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 192 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last 90 days. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.91.

NYSE PSA traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.95. 860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,485. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.26 and its 200-day moving average is $284.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $209.53 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

