Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $622,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2021

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after buying an additional 1,581,508 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after buying an additional 989,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,703,000 after buying an additional 743,372 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,589,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,847. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

