Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Invests $184,000 in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $2,951,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,424 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.12. 3,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.48. The firm has a market cap of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

