Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 1,290 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 94.4% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 663 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.6% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 338,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,598,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.26. 126,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,666,282. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.87. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.94, for a total value of $29,060,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $914,197,438 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

