Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RE. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.38.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.31. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,799. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.02 and a twelve month high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.