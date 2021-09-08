Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading 2% Higher

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 46,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

