Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $300.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.52.

Zscaler stock opened at $282.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.15 and its 200-day moving average is $207.60. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $1,413,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,768,688.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 156,971 shares of company stock valued at $34,288,482. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Zscaler by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

