Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,370.50.

BZLFY stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

