Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,034,013 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMFG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 40,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 58,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

SMFG stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

