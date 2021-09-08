Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,780,000 after buying an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,663,000 after buying an additional 476,967 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,707,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,613,000 after purchasing an additional 543,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

DAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

In related news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,609.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DAR opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.