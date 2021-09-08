Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,711 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kohl’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kohl’s by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.22.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -82.64%.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.24.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

