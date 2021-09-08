Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.47.

IAC stock opened at $132.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.83. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.28.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

