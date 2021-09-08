Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $6,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANF opened at $34.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 1,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

