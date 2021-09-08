Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,187 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,376 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 17.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,178 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,974 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $313.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.35 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.09.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.
About Virtus Investment Partners
Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.
Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.