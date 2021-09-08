Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 270,052 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 411.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,720 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 270,052 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 72.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the first quarter valued at $4,854,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 47.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 81.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MITK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $23.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

