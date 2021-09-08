Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ryanair from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on shares of Ryanair and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.81. Ryanair has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

