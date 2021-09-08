Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Erste Group upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded Ryanair from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.48.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY opened at $108.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ryanair has a one year low of $77.09 and a one year high of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.81.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.02 million. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 638.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.