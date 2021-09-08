Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.49

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.85.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

