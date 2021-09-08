SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $102 million-$104 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.69 million.SailPoint Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.040 EPS.

Shares of SailPoint Technologies stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. 1,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.15 and a 200 day moving average of $49.29. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -114.92 and a beta of 1.88.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.08.

In related news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $82,022.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,910 shares of company stock worth $2,975,582 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SailPoint Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of SailPoint Technologies worth $30,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

