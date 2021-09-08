salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Cut by Swarthmore Group Inc.

Swarthmore Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 2.1% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 46,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,085 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 374,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $79,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.95. 42,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,423,563. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total transaction of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 732,056 shares of company stock valued at $182,371,962. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

