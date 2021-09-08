Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SZG has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.65 ($37.24).

ETR SZG opened at €32.68 ($38.45) on Tuesday. Salzgitter has a one year low of €11.87 ($13.96) and a one year high of €35.08 ($41.27). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €30.06 and its 200 day moving average price is €27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

