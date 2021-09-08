Sandy Spring Bank Buys 1,600 Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) by 320.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in COMPASS Pathways were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 18.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMPS opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CMPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.