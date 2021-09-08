Sandy Spring Bank Has $54,000 Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 147.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 230.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,912,000 after buying an additional 1,109,649 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 43.6% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,653,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,243,000 after buying an additional 501,896 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $35,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after purchasing an additional 205,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $120.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.79 and its 200-day moving average is $123.21.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

