Sandy Spring Bank Has $87,000 Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 268.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3,081.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SQM opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Equities research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

