Sandy Spring Bank Makes New $70,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $90,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $205,000.

SPGP opened at $92.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.24. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $93.38.

