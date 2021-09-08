Sandy Spring Bank Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BR. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BR stock opened at $168.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $5,748,497.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,576 shares of company stock valued at $9,478,456 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

