Sandy Spring Bank Takes $44,000 Position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $25.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SAVE shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

