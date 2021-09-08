Sandy Spring Bank Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $147.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. cut their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.85.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,002,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,017 shares of company stock worth $3,009,655. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

