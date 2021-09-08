Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,622 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

