Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post ($2.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.50). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.50) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($6.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.75) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The business had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $78.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $181.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

