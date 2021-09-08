Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.58

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.58 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.42 ($0.04), with a volume of 3,435,527 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.08. The firm has a market cap of £58.44 million and a P/E ratio of -5.70.

In related news, insider David Archer purchased 100,000 shares of Savannah Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £4,000 ($5,226.03).

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

