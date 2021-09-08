Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

Schneider National has increased its dividend payment by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schneider National has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Schneider National to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $23.48.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Schneider National will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schneider National stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.89% of Schneider National worth $73,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.