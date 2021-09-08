Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $387.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce sales of $387.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.65 million to $397.68 million. Seagen posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SGEN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $772,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,643 shares of company stock worth $22,889,772. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 227,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 21.2% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Seagen in the second quarter worth about $1,768,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Seagen by 85.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 30,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $149.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.83. Seagen has a 12-month low of $133.20 and a 12-month high of $213.94.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

