Sei Investments Co. Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,773 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $217.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.06 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

