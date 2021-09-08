Sei Investments Co. Has $11.51 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

JAZZ stock opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $130.55 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.73.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

