Sei Investments Co. Purchases 12,580 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $65.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Several research firms have commented on NTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

