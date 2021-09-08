Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.69.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock.

WTTR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.25. 10,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,064. The stock has a market capitalization of $566.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $7.58.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 16.35%. Equities analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $1,370,000. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. now owns 3,853,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,315,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after buying an additional 179,192 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

