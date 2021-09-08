SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Denise L. Devine Acquires 1,500 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Denise L. Devine purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $16,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SLQT opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

