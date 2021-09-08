SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Denise L. Devine Acquires 1,500 Shares

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Director Denise L. Devine purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $16,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of SLQT opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.42. SelectQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $33.00.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. SelectQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,790,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth $5,710,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 251.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SelectQuote Company Profile
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
