Shadows (DOWS) Hits Market Cap of $3.51 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Shadows has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $122,452.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000378 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00155994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043993 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.05 or 0.00727434 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,131,250 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadows should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

