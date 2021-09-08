Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Trading Down 3.8%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 9,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 41,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.30 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

