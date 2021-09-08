Shield Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.30 Million (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $5.67 or 0.00012017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Shield Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $58,437.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.38 or 0.00132304 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.52 or 0.00181377 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.02 or 0.07090429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,115.38 or 0.99930040 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.41 or 0.00722007 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.