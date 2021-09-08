Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.350-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.Shoe Carnival also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.150 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCVL. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SCVL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. 3,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,408. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

