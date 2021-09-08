Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

WINK traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 213 ($2.78). 34,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of £27.12 million and a P/E ratio of 23.41.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It is involved in the provision of estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

