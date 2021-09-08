Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for M Winkworth (LON:WINK)

M Winkworth (LON:WINK)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.
WINK traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 213 ($2.78). 34,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806. M Winkworth has a 12-month low of GBX 115.75 ($1.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 213 ($2.78). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 196.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 182.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of £27.12 million and a P/E ratio of 23.41.
About M Winkworth
Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for M Winkworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M Winkworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.