Showcase Trading 62.5% Lower This Week (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded 62.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $424,110.29 and $96,686.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00060272 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00128762 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.81 or 0.00183628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,331.81 or 0.07213817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,194.60 or 1.00017579 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.57 or 0.00722231 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

