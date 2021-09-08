Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading Down 6.1%

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF)’s share price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 136,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 436,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SILEF)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. Its portfolio include Ulaan Ovoo in Mongolia, Pulacayo in Bolivia, Titan in Ontario, and Gibellini in Nevada. The company was founded on November 6, 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

