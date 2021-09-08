Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 5%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.26 and last traded at $112.73. Approximately 4,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,191,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.62.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,804 shares of company stock worth $10,787,011 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,580 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,015,000 after acquiring an additional 261,980 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,079,000 after acquiring an additional 318,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

