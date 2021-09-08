Simmons Bank Acquires 427 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,987 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.39.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

